New Britain 46-Year-Old Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Guardrail In Berlin, Police Say

A Connecticut man was killed in a single-vehicle crash after allegedly losing control of his vehicle.

Kathy Reakes
The crash took place in Hartford County around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8 on Route 9 in Berlin.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Angel Ruiz, age 46, of New Britain, was traveling southbound on Route 9 when he lost control of his 2014 Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle and collided with a metal beam guardrail adjacent to the right shoulder.

The force of the collision threw Ruiz onto the right shoulder of the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation. 

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or at michael.dean@ct.gov.

