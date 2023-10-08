Man Sexually Assaults, Robs Manchester Woman, 65, On Walking Trail, Police Say

The incident took place in Hartford County in Manchester on Wednesday, Oct. 4 on the hiking trail near Charter Oak Park.

According to Lt. Ryan Shea of the Manchester Police, the woman was walking on the trail when the man, identified as Daquan Clark-Blue, age 30, of Manchester, came up behind her and threw her to the ground.

"The suspect groped the victim, physically assaulted her, and briefly took her purse and cell phone before the victim fought him off," Shea said.

The victim was able to take a photograph of Clark-Blue before he fled, and officers immediately set a perimeter in the Charter Oak Park / Sycamore Lane area to begin a search.

Clark-Blue was located at a residence on Charter Oak Street, a short distance from the scene of the assault, and taken into custody.

Investigators located clothing matching the clothing he was wearing in the photograph taken by the victim at the residence, Shea said.

The victim was transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital where she was treated for injuries sustained during the assault.

In connection with this incident, Daquan Clark-Blue faces a series of serious charges, including:

Felony assault

Assault of an elderly person

Criminal attempt / aggravated sexual assault

Sexual assault

Unlawful restraint

Strangulation

Threatening

Larceny

Robbery

Clark-Blue is currently being held on a $500,000 bond and will appear at the Superior Court in Manchester on Thursday, Oct. 5.

"The Manchester Police Department remains steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors to our community," Shea said.

Anyone with additional information pertinent to this incident is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860- 645-5500.

