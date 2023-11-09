Man Attacks Victim With Machete During Dispute In Windsor Locks: Police Looking For Footage

The incident happened in Hartford County on Saturday, Nov. 4 around 12:30 p.m., when a 27-year-old man and a 46-year-old man became involved in a dispute in a Windsor Locks driveway on Suffield Street, according to Windsor Locks Police.

During the argument, the suspect grabbed a machete from his vehicle's trunk and violently swung it, threatening the victim with severe bodily injury, police said.

The victim then ran back to his car to protect himself. Soon after this, the suspect swung the machete and nearly cut the victim with it. Instead, the blade only struck the upper left sleeve of the victim's sweatshirt, causing a small tear, according to authorities.

The 27-year-old suspect has since been identified by police, who have not released his identity. The department is now looking for any home camera footage that may show exactly what happened. Anyone with footage can contact the department at 860-627-1461.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.