Man Admits Selling Over $34K In Catalytic Converters To East Hartford Warehouse

New Haven resident Michael Almodovar, also known as "Eme ElColorado," pleaded guilty on Wednesday, March 27 to charges related to his role in a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring in Connecticut, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced.

According to federal officials, Almodovar's conviction follows an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles across the state. This investigation revealed that Downpipe Depot & Recycling LLC, which had an East Hartford warehouse on Park Avenue, had purchased the stolen converters from a network of thieves such as Almodovar before selling them to recycling businesses in New York and New Jersey.

This investigation also resulted in the indictment of two other defendants in November.

Business records seized as part of the investigation revealed Downpipe Depot had paid Almodovar $34,445 for stolen converters.

Additionally, during one instance of stealing a converter from a car in a parking lot, Almodovar was interrupted by a witness who took pictures of him with his cell phone. Almodovar then attacked the witness, smashed his car window, and cut him with the saw he had been using to steal the converter before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The day after this incident, Almodovar sold six converters to Downpipe Depot for $2,180.

Almodovar, who was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 28, pleaded guilty to:

One count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, which carries a maximum prison term of five years;

One count of interstate transportation of stolen property, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Almodovar is now detained pending his sentencing, scheduled for Tuesday, June 18.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.