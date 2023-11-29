3 More Charged In CT Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring Ran Out Of East Hartford: Feds

The indictment of the three men was announced on Wednesday, Nov. 29 by the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut. The three defendants are identified as:

Yanquee Rodriguez, age 27, of West Hartford, also known as "Yankster Rodriguez";

Mervin Figueroa, age 26, of New Haven;

Michael Almodovar, age 30, of New Haven, also known as "Eme ElColorado".

Additionally, 29-year-old Alexander Kolitsas of Wolcott, who was already arrested for his role in the scheme in August 2022 along with four others, also faces more charges, officials announced.

According to federal officials, Kolitsas owned and operated Downpipe Depot & Recycling which had a warehouse in East Hartford on Park Avenue. At this warehouse, he and a co-conspirator would allegedly buy stolen converters from a network of suppliers, including Rodriguez, Figueroa, and Almodovar.

In one incident, while Almodovar had been stealing a converter from a vehicle for this purpose, he was interrupted by a witness who took pictures of him with his cellphone. Almodovar then allegedly attacked this witness, smashed his car window, cut him with the saw he had been using to steal the converter, and fled, according to officials.

The day after this attack, Almodovar allegedly sold six converters to Downpipe Depot and received $2,180 in return. Kolitsas and his associate would then take these converters to recycling businesses in New York and New Jersey and sell them, officials said.

The alleged suppliers, Rodriguez, Figueroa, and Almodovar, were arrested on both Wednesday, Nov. 15, and Tuesday, Nov. 28. They were each charged with:

One count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years;

Interstate transportation of stolen property, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.

Kolitsas is also charged with one count of promotional money laundering for allegedly using proceeds from the scheme to buy a Ford Transit Van; two counts of engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity for using the proceeds to make a payment to a Florida Mercedes Benz dealership and to buy a home entertainment system; and one count of possession of firearms by an unlawful drug user or addict.

Federal officials are now looking to force Kolitsas to give up the Ford Transit Van, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2016 Polaris Slingshot, a 2022 Toyota Supra, around $55,000 in cash, and $92,581 that is held in a bank account belonging to Downpipe Depot.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

