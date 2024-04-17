The incident occurred in Hartford County around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, on I-84 westbound in East Hartford.

According to Connecticut State Police, New York City resident Randy Casado, age 28, of Brooklyn, was walking in the HOV travel lane when he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Prius traveling west in the same lane.

State police said that after the strike, the Prius came to a stop in the swale between the HOV lane and the left lane.

Casado was located in the HOV directly in front of the Prius.

"Casado sustained injuries not compatible with life," and was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The Prius driver, a 73-year-old Hartford man, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford.

A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dash cam and were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact Dean.

