Winning $825K Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At Newington Gas Station

One fortuitous CT Lottery player won nearly $1 million playing a popular scratch-off game sold at an area gas station, lotto officials announced.

A Hartford County player from Newington - who chose not to disclose a name - is feeling lucky after cashing in a "200X" worth $825,000 that was sold at the Sunoco station on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington on Tuesday, April 26.

According to CT Lottery, the top prize on a "200X" ticket - where players can win up to 200 times - is $1 million.

The overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.21.

That wasn't the only ticket worth at least six figures that was cashed in on the same day, according to CT Lottery.

Fairfield County resident Leonard Portanova, of Stamford, also won $100,000 on a "200X Ticket" that was sold at the Happy House General Store in Stamford.

In Hartford County, Berlin resident won $100,000 playing Powerball at a ticket sold at the Citgo station in Kensington, and Glastonbury resident Diane Tye cashed in a "CASH5" ticket worth $100,002 that was sold at Cumberland Farms in Glastonbury.

CT Lottery officials said that CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Other big winners, according to the most recent CT Lottery update:

On Monday, April 25, Bridgeport resident Yvonne Williams won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Aashirward Petroleum in Stratford;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Aashirward Petroleum in Stratford; On April 25, Bridgeport resident Jose Carlos Martins Fernandes won $50,000 playing "$1,000,000 Golden Riches" on a ticket sold at Extra Fuel Mart in Bridgeport;

won $50,000 playing "$1,000,000 Golden Riches" on a ticket sold at Extra Fuel Mart in Bridgeport; On April 25, Bloomfield resident James Pitts won $50,000 playing "Super Cashword 22" on a ticket sold at Isaacs Mini Mart in Bloomfield;

won $50,000 playing "Super Cashword 22" on a ticket sold at Isaacs Mini Mart in Bloomfield; On April 25, Torrington resident Michael Farrell won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sam's Food Store in Torrington;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sam's Food Store in Torrington; On April 25, Bridgeport resident Amer Akram won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Boston News & Deli in Bridgeport;

won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Boston News & Deli in Bridgeport; On April 25, Naugatuck resident Watson Honorat won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at AFZ Foodmart in West Haven;

won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at AFZ Foodmart in West Haven; On April 25, Waterbury resident Carol Lucas won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the BZ Food Mart in Bristol;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the BZ Food Mart in Bristol; On April 25, East Hartford resident Bryan Wiggins won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Express Mini Mart in East Hartford;

won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Express Mini Mart in East Hartford; On April 25, Oakdale resident James Floyd, Jr . won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Pay Rite in New London;

. won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Pay Rite in New London; On April 26, Bridgeport resident Jose Colon won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at Conte's Package Store in Bridgeport;

won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at Conte's Package Store in Bridgeport; On April 26, New Milford resident Jimmie Moffett won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Citgo in New Milford;

won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Citgo in New Milford; On April 26, Bridgeport resident Maria Delcarmen Cruz won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Super 7 Food Market in Norwalk;

won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Super 7 Food Market in Norwalk; On April 26, West Haven resident Anne Healey won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Krauszers Food Store in West Haven;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Krauszers Food Store in West Haven; On April 26, East Berlin resident Michael Yeske won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Windsor Avenue Citgo in Windsor.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.