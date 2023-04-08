Contact Us
Seventh Heaven: Man Wins $177,777 From Lottery Ticket In Enfield

Ben Crnic
A winning Electric 7s Second Edition lottery ticket was sold at the Enfield Food Mart.
A winning Electric 7s Second Edition lottery ticket was sold at the Enfield Food Mart. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Gerd Altmann

Hopefully, one lottery player from Hartford County is a fan of odd numbers, as they are now $177,777 richer after cashing in their winning ticket. 

The prize-winning Electric 7s 2nd Edition ticket was bought on Tuesday, April 4 by Enfield resident Howard Blythe Jr., according to Connecticut Lottery. 

Although it might have been fitting if the Electric 7s ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven, it was instead bought at Enfield Food Mart located at 935 Enfield St. (Route 5). 

Blythe took home the top prize possible for the Electric 7s game, which players have a one in 3.56 chance of winning. 

