Award-Winning Dairy Farm Opens West Hartford Ice Cream Shop

A historic Connecticut dairy farm has opened a new ice cream shop in West Hartford Center.

Arethusa Farm Dairy is located at the former site of the Toy Chest on Farmington Avenue.

It all started in the late 1860s: Webster Family named their Litchfield farm "Arethusa," after a little pink orchid that grew on the swamp.

They delivered milk and dairy products to locals for decades. In 1999, sold the farmland to new owners, who went on to establish their own award-winning dairy herd.

Arethusa began bottling its milk and selling products in 2009, and a few years later, opened stores in Bantam and New Haven.

The West Hartford shop came last month, and offers breakfast, salads, paninis, cheeses, coffee, a variety of bottled milks -- like maple, vanilla or chocolate -- and more.

Some of the homemade ice cream flavors include Almond Toasted Coconut, Sweet Cream Chocolate Chip, Sweet Cream Chocolate Chip and more.

Arethusa, 975 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, 860-726-4593

