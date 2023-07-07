Hartford Man Nabbed For Driving Over 130 MPH, Evading Officers: Police

Hartford resident Justin Davenport, age 36, was arrested on Thursday, July 6 for reckless driving charges in connection with an incident that happened in May 2023, according to Connecticut State Police.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, May 31, a trooper assigned to the State Police Aggressive Driving Enforcement Team saw a BMW sedan driving at reckless speeds on Route 2 in Colchester and clocked it going over 130 mph.

The BMW continued at these high speeds as it entered the towns of Glastonbury and East Hartford, finally slowing down for traffic once it hit construction in the area of Route 2 westbound Exit 5. Here, the trooper turned on his lights and siren and tried pulling the BMW over.

However, the BMW did not stop and instead accelerated, hitting a concrete construction pattern barrier before entering the active construction zone and recklessly driving through it in an attempt to bait the trooper into a pursuit.

Despite the BMW's efforts, no pursuit was started by the trooper.

Shortly after this, the BMW was then seen stopped at a red light on the Founder's Bridge in Hartford. Here, the trooper was able to sneak up on the vehicle and use a "stop stick" to deflate one of its tires as it drove forward.

The trooper then tried pulling the BMW over a second time. However, the car still continued to drive into the busy Hartford downtown district, again trying to get the trooper to pursue it. Once again though, the trooper did not engage in a chase.

After several weeks of investigation into the incidents, the driver of the BMW was identified as Davenport, who was located and arrested on Thursday. In addition to reckless driving, Davenport was charged with:

Disobeying a signal of an officer;

Interfering with an officer.

Davenport was later released after posting a $25,000 court-set surety bond. He will appear in Hartford Superior Court on Friday, July 28.

