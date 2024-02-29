Former Glastonbury Police Officer Faces New Burglary Charge

Hartford County resident Patrick Hemingway, age 37, of Glastonbury, was charged on Wednesday, Feb. 28, for the Thursday, May 4, 2023 crime in Wethersfield.

According to the Wethersfield Police, an investigation by the Detective Bureau, found that Hemingway had allegedly broke into Lucky Lou's Bar and Grill at 222 Main St., and made off with the cash and items.

Police said he was charged with larceny and burglary, arraigned, and then returned to the custody of the Department of Correction where he was being held on a $1 million bond for another crime.

Fox 61 reported that according to Hemingway's attorney, James Sulick, he worked as a police officer in Glastonbury for four years and as a New Britain officer for 10 years.

An unsealed arrest warrant for Hemingway claims he committed more than 30 burglaries, at multiple businesses in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, the news station said.

All of the crimes occurred while he was an officer with the Glastonbury Police Department, the warrant says.

Investigators with the Wethersfield and Glastonbury police departments, as well as the Connecticut State Police, are investigating to determine "the scope of the alleged burglaries," the news outlet reported.

Heningway has also been arrested in New Jersey for a rash of crimes, police said.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

