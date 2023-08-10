Fair 74°

East Hartford Man Gunned Down On City Street, Suspect On The Run, Police Say

A 46-year-old Connecticut man was found shot multiple times on a street after police received a ShotSpotter notification.

The area of the murder. Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The murder took place in Hartford around 9:40 p.m., on  Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the area of 308 Barbour St.

When Hartford Police officers arrived on the scene they found Terrawne Nickson, of East Hartford suffering from gunshot wounds, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

