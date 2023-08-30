Dui-related Southington Crash Seriously Injures 2, Newington Man Charged

The crash took place in Hartford County around 11 p.m. on I-84 in the town of Southington on Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Jakub Cwieka, age 30, of Newington, was driving a 2017 Lexus IS300 east beside a 2018 Alfa Romeo when both vehicles lost control and collided with each other and hit a metal beam guardrail.

When Troopers responded they found that Cwieka, who was not injured, showed signs and impairment and was placed in custody, state police said.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo, identified as Radodslaw Gailcki, age 29, of the town of Burlington in Hartford County, and his passenger were both seriously wounded and transported to Hartford Hospital and New Britain Hospital for treatment, police said.

Cwieka was charged with:

Operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Tampering with evidence

Resisting arrest

He is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15.

The condition of the driver and passenger was not known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

