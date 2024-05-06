Light Rain 45°

New Details Emerge After Teens Shot, Killed In Hartford

New information has been released after two teens were found shot to death in a Connecticut apartment building stairwell when police responded to a report of shots fired.

Two teens were found shot to death in a stairwell in Hartford.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via Diego Parra
The incident occurred in Hartford around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, May 4, at 94 Hendicxsen Ave.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded after receiving multiple 911 callers reporting shots fired. 

The teens, Lavante Brown, age 19, of Hartford, and Aydin Davis, age 16, of Bloomfield, were found in the building stairwell suffering from gunshot wounds, Boisvert said.

Both were transported to Hartford Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. 

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

