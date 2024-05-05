Double-Fatal Shooting: Teens ID'd As Victims In Hartford

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at an apartment complex in Hartford.

The two victims in the incident at 94 Hendricxsen Ave. were found in a stairwell and later pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.

They were identified as Lavante Brown, age 19, of Hartford, and Aydin Davis, age 16, of Bloomfield, according to NBC Connecticut.

The incident is under investigation, and police have not yet released information on a suspect or suspects.

