Man Charged With Larceny In $2K Theft From South Windsor Old Navy

New Haven County resident Felix Vasquez, age 38, of Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 1 in Hartford County by South Windsor Police.

According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police, Vasquez’s charge stems from an August 2023 incident in which he was identified as the individual who stole more than $2,300 worth of merchandise from Old Navy at 101 Evergreen Way.

Vasquez was processed and held in state custody on charges from other jurisdictions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.