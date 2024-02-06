Fair 28°

Man Charged With Larceny In $2K Theft From South Windsor Old Navy

A Connecticut man was charged on a larceny warrant after allegedly stealing more than $2,300 in goods from an Old Navy store last year.

Photo Credit: South Windsor Police
Kathy Reakes
New Haven County resident Felix Vasquez, age 38, of Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 1 in Hartford County by South Windsor Police.

According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police, Vasquez’s charge stems from an August 2023 incident in which he was identified as the individual who stole more than $2,300 worth of merchandise from Old Navy at 101 Evergreen Way. 

Vasquez was processed and held in state custody on charges from other jurisdictions.

