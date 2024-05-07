The incident occurred in Hartford County around 4 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, at the New Britain store on West Main Street.

According to Rachel Zaniewski of the New Britain Police, officers responded to a burglary after a vehicle backed through the door to the Stop and Shop gas station.

They stole the empty cash register and some cigarettes, Zaniewki said.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.