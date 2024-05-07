Light Rain 45°

SHARE

Smash-Grab Incident At New Britain Stop & Shop

Police in Connecticut are investigating after thieves backed through a Stop & Shop gas station door and made off with a cash register.

New Britain Police are investigating after thieves backed through the doors of a Stop &amp; Shop gas station and made off with an empty cash register.&nbsp;

New Britain Police are investigating after thieves backed through the doors of a Stop & Shop gas station and made off with an empty cash register. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Hartford County around 4 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, at the New Britain store on West Main Street.

According to Rachel Zaniewski of the New Britain Police, officers responded to a burglary after a vehicle backed through the door to the Stop and Shop gas station.

They stole the empty cash register and some cigarettes, Zaniewki said.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE