Crashes Likely To Rise Nearly 50 Percent In CT After Super Bowl, Report Says

According to an analysis of the University of Connecticut's Crash Data Repository conducted by AAA Northeast, there are 48 percent more crashes between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the night of the Super Bowl compared with the same period of time in the weeks before and after the game, the organization announced on Friday, Feb. 9.

AAA based these findings on Connecticut crash data collected since 2015. Additionally, analysis of federal data revealed a similar pattern, the organization said.

The organization attributed this to the increased number of impaired drivers on the road after the Super Bowl.

"Enjoying the game is a time-honored tradition, but fans don’t let fans drive drunk," said AAA Northeast's Managing Director of Public and Government Affairs Alec Slatky.

Slatky continued, "All eyes will be on Las Vegas on Sunday, but don’t gamble with your life or others’ – call a cab, take transit, or designate a driver to get you home safely.”

One of the best things party hosts can do to keep guests safe is offer nonalcoholic beverages and make sure their guests have a plan for a sober ride home before giving them drinks, according to AAA.

