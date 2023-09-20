Fair 74°

SHARE

Covid-19: Here's When Free At-Home Tests Will Become Available Again By Mail

Just days after the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot started, the Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday, Sept. 20 that its program of offering free rapid tests for the virus through the mail will be restarted.

COVID-19 rapid tests.
COVID-19 rapid tests. Photo Credit: Daily Voice
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Every American household may order four of the tests starting Monday, Sept. 25 by visiting covid.gov/tests.

But first, before throwing out tests past their expiration dates, HHS recommends visiting this page to see if expiration dates have been extended.

The news comes as a newly identified COVID-19 strain BA.2.86 strain, known as Pirola, with around 30 mutations, has now been identified in 10 states.

Currently, a new Omicron subvariant known as Eris, whose official name is EG.5, is accounting for most COVID cases nationwide, at 24.5 percent, according to estimates by the CDC.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE