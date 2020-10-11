Target Adding Ulta Beauty 'Shops' To 100 Stores

Ulta Beauty is partnering with Target to place shops in 100 stores across the U.S. by mid-2021.

The “shop-in-shops” will be rolled out over the next 12 months or so and will include trained-Target staff ready to help customers with more in-depth makeup and beauty supply questions.

The partnership comes at a time where Target is growing its personal products and beauty departments and Ulta has been recalibrating store locations - closing some and opening others. Over the summer, Ulta closed its New Haven shop, then opened one in Hamden. An Ulta in Southbury was added to the area recently as well.

Each Ulta shop inside a Target will be about 1,000-square-feet and situated next to the rest of the department store’s beauty items. Ulta's area will be designed to “complement Ulta Beauty’s current store footprint,” the companies said in a joint press release.

Target and Ulta did not detail where in the U.S. the new shop-in-shops will be located.

After the first 100 Ulta-Targets, the companies said they would like to build “hundreds” more.

There are 17 Ultas in Connecticut and 18 Targets.

In Western and Central Massachusetts there are about four Ultas and a dozen Targets.

