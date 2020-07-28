Original Ann Taylor's in New Haven Closes - More Closures for Parent Co. Ascena Planned

The original Ann Taylor’s in New Haven closed for good on Monday, July 27.

The retailers first launched from New Haven in 1954, eventually growing to a women’s clothing store giant.

Ann Taylor’s parent company, Ascena, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month. In addition to Ann Taylor, Ascena owns the brands: LOFT, Lane Bryant, Justice, Catherines, Cacique, and Lou & Grey. All of the retailers will continue to operate, though many of its 2,800 stores will be closed, according to Ascena. Catherines is being sold to City Chic.

In announcing the bankruptcy filing and restructuring on July 23, Ascena pointed to the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for down-sizing.

