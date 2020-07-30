Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Milford Industrial Complex Sold For $2.2 Million

Kristin Palpini
Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A major industrial complex was recently sold in Milford for $2.2 million.

The 53,000-square-foot complex is on 6 acres at 252-262 Deport Road. It was purchased by MNBD, LLC. The principal owners of the company are Leah Aber, of West Haven, and Yisroel Teitlebaum, of Orange. MNBD is registered as a “lessor of nonresidential buildings” company.

The property consists of three buildings and was purchased from Kahuna Realty Group. The seller had originally sought $2.9 million for the property. It was built in the late 1970s.

