In Avon, 13 New Business Registrations Were Filed in June: Here's What's Coming ...

New businesses in Avon this June represent industries that include family clothing, marketing, motion picture-making, gifts, and janitorial services.

All new businesses must register with the state of Connecticut.

Here are the Avon businesses that registered in June, according to the Connecticut Secretary of State:

1. Marketing Transformation Network, Inc., 31 Brookridge Dr., Avon; All other personal services

2. Black A$tronaur, LLC, 13 Walnut Ln., Avon; Family clothing store

3. Mimmo Wonder Studios, LLC, 19 E. Main St., Avon; All other miscellaneous schools and instruction

4. Access One Media Corp., 78 Deepwood Dr., Avon; Motion picture and video production

5. Valley United Basketball, 54 Highwood Dr.; Amusement and recreation

6. Simsbury Flight Rentals, LLC, 42 Breezy Knoll; Transportation support activities

7. Bark Like Bentley, LLC, 192 Kingswood Dr.; Pet and pet supplies store

8. Lindsay Cohn, LLC, 11 Camelot Ln.; Independent artist

9. Supercute Yard Cards, LLC, 130 Mallard Dr.; Gift, novelties store

10. Fundi General Contractors, LLC, 11 Westridge Dr.; Specialty trade contractor

11. Smashe Consulting, LLC, 40 Zachary Dr.; Administrative management consulting

12. Fresh Start Cleaning CT, LLC, 304 West Main St.; Janitorial services.

