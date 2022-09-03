CT Gas Prices Hit All-Time High; Here's What You Can Do To Save Fuel, Money

Connecticut continues to contend with the crisis in Ukraine as gas prices have hit a new record high amid the invasion by Russia, according to AAA.

As of Wednesday, March 9 - the day after President Joe Biden announced he would no longer be accepting Russian oil - the average price per gallon in Connecticut rose to $4.41, eclipsing the previous record of $4.39 that was set on July 9, 2008.

In the past 24 hours, the average price rose six cents in Connecticut, while gas costs 42 cents more than a week ago and is up from $3.60 a gallon a month ago.

One year ago, on March 9, 2021, the average price per gallon was sitting at around $2.82 in Connecticut.

Nationally, the US also set another dubious record, with prices rising eight cents up to $4.25, eight cents higher than the previous record of $4.17 that was set on July 17, 2008.

A breakdown of average gas prices on March 9 in Connecticut, by county:

Fairfield: $4.45;

Windham: $4.44;

Middlesex: $4.42;

Hartford: $4.42;

Tolland: $4.41;

New London: $$4.39;

Litchfield: $4.40.

New Haven: $4.39;

“As long as crude prices continue to surge, drivers can expect the current trend of higher pump prices to continue” AAA Northeast spokesperson Fran Mayko said.

“At this point, the most effective actions drivers can take to pinch their gas pennies are to reduce their speeds, inflate their tires and keep their vehicles properly maintained.”

