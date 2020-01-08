Coming To Hartford: Sports Bar, Cafe, Luxe Toilets Among New Businesses

A health food cafe, sports bar, and two food trucks are among the many new businesses that registered to do business in Hartford in June.

Other new businesses include a toilet manufacturer, two used car dealerships, a funeral home, a transportation service for senior citizens, as well as a few dozen beauty salons, barbershops, and clothing stores.

Connecticut releases new business registrations each month. Here are some of the registrations for Hartford in June, the most recent information available:

RESTAURANTS AND FOOD

Adriatic Restaurant, Full-service restaurants, 575 Franklin Ave.

Aqui Canta El Coqui, Mobile food services, 464 Wethersfield Ave.

Black Glove Kitchen, Caterers, 45 Webster St.

El Bohio Cafe, Drinking places (alcoholic beverages), 90 Park St.

Hartford Nutrition Spot, Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars, 510 Park St.

Preppers and Shakes, Limited-service restaurants, 28 Stedman St.

Taqueria Mx, Limited-service restaurants, 1400 Park St.

Town Market, Supermarkets and other grocery (except convenience) stores, 1637 Park St.

Vega Baja Enterprise, Mobile food services, 184 Gilman St.

MISCELLANEOUS

Albany Food Mart, Gasoline stations with convenience stores, 215 Albany Ave.

Anointed Esentails, Manufactured (mobile) home dealers, 65 Montowese St.

Back Door Empowerment, Independent artists, writers, and performers, 392 Sigourney St.

Fatima Bano, Convenience stores, 302 Farmington Ave.

Good Auto, Used car dealers, 4 Weston St.

I Am Perfect for Me, Internet publishing and broadcasting and web search portals, 915 Main St.

Lavish Laves, Toilet preparation manufacturing, 69 Montrose St.

Loves to Nurture, All other miscellaneous schools and instruction, 1429 Park St.

Melo Mini Market, Convenience stores, 880 Park St.

Members Only CBD Everything, All other general merchandise stores 253-255 Main St.

Mental Health Alliance for African Americans, Outpatient mental health and substance abuse centers, 2550 Main St.

Neffen Group, Independent artists, writers, and performers, 594 Farmington Ave.

New Earth Medicine, Offices of physicians (except mental health specialists), 682 Prospect Ave.

New England Concierge Service, 70 Russ St.

Oils in Bars, Gift, novelty, and souvenir stores, 64 James St.

Progressive Enterprises, Independent artists, writers, and performers, 221 Coventry St.

Ryder Gang Record, Other performing arts companies, 19 Colebrook

Sons of Sire, Child and youth services, 392 Sigourney St.

True Motors, Used car dealers, 4 Weston St.

We Care Senior Transportation, 201 Standish St.

Zene's Funeral Home, 184 Tower Ave.

BEAUTY AND GROOMING

Anointed Cuts Barbershop, 552 Franklin Ave.

Esoteric Beauty, Cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume stores, 173 Ashley St.

Kay's Doll Boutique, Cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume stores, 23 Euclid St. West

Latty Glam Doll, Cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume stores, 79 Westminster St.

Los Primo Barber Shop, 2052 Park St.

She Shyne, Cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume stores, 41 Sargeant St.

Suite Styles Hair Studio, Beauty salons, 92 Weston St.

Superior Kutz, 573 Maple Ave.

The Nail Trap, Beauty salons, 116 Huntington St.

CLOTHING

Arthur Goldman Fashion House, Other direct selling establishments, 408 Prospect

For the Family, Family clothing stores, 28 Kent St.

Local Introvert, Clothing accessories stores, 405 Bellevue St.

Nessassary Apparel, Apparel accessories and other apparel manufacturing, 95 Thomaston St.

Phantom Phocus, Clothing accessories stores, 66 Preston St.

True Success Apparel, Clothing accessories stores, 176 Blue Hills Ave.

Wally's Tee Shop, Commercial screen printing, 343 Fairfield Ave.

Waynette's Jem, Women's, children's, and infants' clothing and accessories merchant, 141 Huyshope Ave.

