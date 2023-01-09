Chowder Pot Of Hartford Narrows Down Closing Date After 30 Years In Business

After announcing that it will be closing after 30 years in business, a popular restaurant in Connecticut is offering an update with a more specific time as to when customers can expect it to shut its doors.

The Chowder Pot of Hartford announced that it will close at the end of March 2023, the owners said in a post on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The update came after the restaurant originally announced its closure on Tuesday, Jan. 3. After that announcement, the owners said that much "misinformation" was spread online about the actual closing date, leading to the owners revealing a more specific time.

In the update, the owners said they appreciated the support from customers, many of which are lamenting the upcoming closure.

"The response and number of customers we have had since making the announcement has been more than we could have ever imagined," the owners said.

The business attributed the closure to the age of the building that houses it, which has functioned as numerous restaurants throughout the years.

"Due to the age, size, and constant amount of work needed to maintain this big old building combined with a new business wanting to make this property their home we have decided the right decision is to sell at this time," they said in their original announcement.

The comments section of the update was filled with suggestions from customers as to where the restaurant should move to.

"The overwhelming response means that you guys should reopen and in the Hartford area," said Crystal H. of Hartford.

Rich P. of Connecticut also said the restaurant should consider a move.

"Please re-open to a new location somewhere between Springfield and Hartford. Enfield maybe?" he said.

The owners added that they would make another announcement once a specific closing date is set.

