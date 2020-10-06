Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Business

Bradley International Is Among Top 10 Airports In U.S.

Kristin Palpini
Bradley International Airport
Bradley International Airport Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: That Hartford Guy

Some airports may be bigger, some may have more amenities, but very few airports are better than Bradley International in Windsor Locks.

Bradley was ranked the 8th best airport in the country by Conde Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

There are more than 19,500 airports in the U.S.

The winners were chosen by tallying more than 715,000 reader-submitted responses.

Among the things that set Bradley International Airport (BDL) ahead of other airports is the complex’s convenient parking, plentiful charging stations, free Wi-Fi, good restaurant options, and a relaxed atmosphere, Traveler said.

Bradley is an attractive alternative to flying out of New York or Boston, the magazine noted.

The best airport in the country is in Savannah, Georgia, the magazine said.

For a full list, visit Traveler online.

