46-Unit Affordable Housing Community Proposed in Orange

Kristin Palpini
Plans have been submitted to the town's Plan and Zoning Commission for the construction of an affordable living community at 329 Smith Farm Road. A hearing will be held in August.
Plans have been submitted to the town's Plan and Zoning Commission for the construction of an affordable living community at 329 Smith Farm Road. A hearing will be held in August. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Developers are proposing a new, 46-unit, affordable housing complex in Orange.

Plans submitted by Gyroscope Development Group to the Orange Town Plan and Zoning Commission show a proposed residential community, for low-income families, with seven buildings and 92 parking spaces.

The proposed site of construction is 329 Smith Farm Road as well as other parcels along Smith Farm Raod, Neenan Street, and Neenan Street Extension. The complex would be set on 4.7 acres.

The Town Plan and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposal Aug. 4, 7 p.m.,  online through a Zoom meeting.

The new development would require the town to rezone the area and create the “Lascana Assisted Housing District” for project construction to move forward.

The town’s zoning commission recently squashed a proposed senior living complex on Turkey Hill, which would have also required a zoning change. A grassroots effort to halt changes that would usher in the “cottages” was strong in their opposition. 

