Bristol Police Searching For Red Infiniti G37 Involved In 'Targeted' Shooting, Cops Say

Police in Connecticut are searching for a red Infiniti G37 and its occupants allegedly involved in the shooting of a man multiple times.

The area of the shooting. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Hartford County around 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 6 in the area of East Road and Union Street in Bristol.

According to Lt. Michael Duval of the Bristol Police, the victim was undergoing surgery late Wednesday.

Police are seeking the red Infiniti G37 with Connecticut registration BK77317, Duval said.

"If anyone sees this vehicle, they are asked to contact local law enforcement, Lt. Eric Hanson said. "Please do not approach the vehicle or its occupants."

Police said at this time it appears the incident is a targeted act of violence. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol Police at 860-584-3000.

