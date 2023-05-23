Bear Escapes Capture After Breaking Into Garage Looking For Grill In Hartland

The incident took place in Hartford County at a home on Walnut Hill Road in Hartland on Sunday, May 21.

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials responded to the home, but by the time they arrived the bear had let itself out of the garage without assistance, said DEEP spokesman Paul Copleman.

"It appears that the bear attempted to get to a grill in the garage that had been used earlier in the day," Copleman said. "No actions were taken."

In 2022, DEEP reported 67 bears broke into homes.

The department said the black bear is "an intelligent animal with keen senses of smell and hearing."

It can detect the slightest aroma of food, which may lead the bear to campsites and near homes. The odor from carelessly stored food and garbage can lure bears long distances, they added.

DEEP offered the following tips on dealing with black bears, especially during this time of year when males are searching for females:

Never feed bears, intentionally or accidentally.

Remove birdfeeders and bird food from late March through November. Do not store bird seed in screened porches or sheds where bears will be able to rip screens or break through windows to access the seed.

Store garbage in secure, airtight containers inside a garage or other enclosed storage area.

Keep barbecue grills clean. Store grills inside a garage or shed.

Do not leave pet food outdoors or feed pets outside.

Supervise pets at all times when outside.

If you see a bear in your yard, do not approach it. DEEP says to go into your house, garage, or other structure. If the bear approaches, go on the offensive— shout, wave your arms, and throw sticks or rocks.

To report a bear sighting or learn more about black bears, visit the DEEP webpage here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.