Aaron Hernandez's Brother Threatens To Shoot Up UConn, Makes Other Threats: Feds

Hernandez, also known as “DJ Hernandez” and “Jonathan Hernandez,” has been charged with interstate threatening and stalking offenses, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced on Friday, July 28.

According to federal officials, on both Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7, Hernandez, a 37-year-old Bristol resident, communicated with someone over Facebook Messenger and allegedly made multiple statements in which he threatened to carry out a shooting at the University of Connecticut.

Some of these statements included: "I would recommend remaining away from there because when I go I’m taking down everything And don’t give a f--- who gets caught in the crossfire. I’ve died for years now and now it’s others people turn.

"I’m prepared to give my life. So if I don’t get to see you on the outside know I love you always Not all shootings are bad I’m realizing. Some are necessary for change to happen.”

Federal officials also said that Hernandez’s car was seen at the UConn campus on July 7.

In addition to these threats, on Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19, Hernandez allegedly made numerous Facebook posts threatening to kill or harm three people who live outside Connecticut, officials said.

On July 19, in a conversation over text message with one of the victims, Hernandez allegedly wrote, "We’re taking lives if s--- isn’t paid up. It’s been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it’s almost point game. I know we don’t play in my family. If we have to take lives or buildings we will. So just letting you know so you can be prepared for a media circus one way or another.”

Hernandez is charged with both transmitting interstate communications containing a threat to injure and interstate stalking, each of which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.

Already in state custody on related charges since July 19, Hernandez appeared in Hartford federal court on Friday afternoon.

The investigation into Hernandez is now being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bristol Police Department.

