39-Year-Old Glastonbury Man Hits Tree, Killed In Crash

A Connecticut man was killed in a single-vehicle crash after losing control of his car and hitting a tree.

The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Hartford County around 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, April 21 in Glastonbury.

Lt. Kevin Szydlo, of the Glastonbury Police, said members of the police and fire departments, along with EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Hopewell Road and Matson Hill Road.

The driver and sole occupant, Kevin D. Levesque, age 39, of Glastonbury, was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling southwest on Hopewell Road and failed to stop at the stop sign, continuing straight across the intersection at Matson Hill Road into the wooded area and striking a tree, Szydlo said.

Metro Traffic services responded and processed the scene.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the crash, are asked to call Sgt. Goncalves at 860-633-8301.

