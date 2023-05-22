39-Year-Old Glastonbury Man Hits Tree, Killed In Crash

The incident took place in Hartford County around 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, April 21 in Glastonbury.

Lt. Kevin Szydlo, of the Glastonbury Police, said members of the police and fire departments, along with EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Hopewell Road and Matson Hill Road.

The driver and sole occupant, Kevin D. Levesque, age 39, of Glastonbury, was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling southwest on Hopewell Road and failed to stop at the stop sign, continuing straight across the intersection at Matson Hill Road into the wooded area and striking a tree, Szydlo said.

Metro Traffic services responded and processed the scene.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the crash, are asked to call Sgt. Goncalves at 860-633-8301.

