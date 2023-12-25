3 Hartford County Towns Make List Of Top 10 Popular Real Estate Markets In Country: Report

According to the report, released by Zillow on Tuesday, Dec. 19, three Hartford County towns and one Middlesex County city were among the ten most popular real estate markets in the United States in 2023.

To find out which ten communities were most bustling among home shoppers, the website took a look at housing metrics that indicate consumer demand for more than 2,000 US cities such as page-view traffic, home value growth, and number of days on the market.

The Connecticut municipalities that made the list were:

Wethersfield;

West Hartford;

Middletown;

Newington.

In addition to these four communities, the New Haven County municipalities of West Haven and Milford were named the second and third most popular seaside towns on the website for 2023.

According to Zillow, towns in New England were generally the favorite of Zillow shoppers, as seven out of ten communities on the list were in Connecticut or New Hampshire. Additionally, shoppers gravitated toward smaller communities of less than 100,000 during the year, the website said.

If you're wondering what US community took the top spot on Zillow's list, that honor went to West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Zillow's full list can be viewed by clicking here.

