$2M Federal Tax Fraud Scheme: Bloomfield Restaurant Closes After Owner's Sentencing

Hartford County staple Ginza Japanese Restaurant posted on the door of its Wintonbury Mall hibachi location in Bloomfield that Friday, June 30 was its last day in business.

The eatery cited an ending lease for its closure and thanked customers for their support through the years.

Federal prosecutors say Ginza's part-owner, William Chen, and others who worked at Ginza and various area restaurants, deleted cash transactions to reduce the gross receipts and the amount of sales tax collected, from 2013 to 2020.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

Chen also owned Ginza Japanese Cuisine in Wethersfield, Kaliubon Ramen in Wethersfield and West Hartford, and Feng Asian Bistro in Hartford and Canton, and Millbury, Massachusetts.

"I was shocked and saddened to see the sign announcing Ginza's closing," longtime customer Larry Boyer told Daily Voice.

"Ginza has been a part of my family for years. Many others dining that night also felt similarly. It was a place that brought people together for happiness. Regardless of what else might be happening behind the scenes, Ginza was a place that brought people together."

David Schatz called it a loss for the community.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.