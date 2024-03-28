Woman Charged With Manslaughter In Overdose Death Of Greenwich Resident

The death took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, according to Capt. John Slusarz of the Greenwich Police.

When officers arrived at the home in the western section of town, they found the 40-year-old unidentified Greenwich man dead, Slusarz said.

Slusarz said items at the scene suggested the cause of death may be drug-related.

An investigation determined the drugs were allegedly provided by Maria Noesi, age 43, of the Bronx, Slusarz said.

Noesi was arrested in New York by warrant and extradited to Connecticut on Thursday, March 27.

She was charged with:

Sale of narcotics

Manslaughter

Reckless endangerment

Noesi was held on a $500,000 bond which she could not make.

