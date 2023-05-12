Greenwich, Wilton Students Named Presidential Scholars

Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker made the announcement on Wednesday, May 10 that Ambika Grover of Greenwich High School and Lukas Koutsoukos of Wilton High School were selected for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

“I am so proud of Ambika and Lukas on being named US Presidential Scholars and receiving this extraordinary national recognition in acknowledgment of everything they’ve achieved in their academic careers,” Lamont said. “They represent some of the very best of Connecticut, and I applaud their perseverance and drive.

This year, 161 high school seniors from a national pool of student semifinalists, were selected nationwide.

Ambika is the third Presidential Scholar from Greenwich High School in the last four years, but only the fifth overall since 2003, joining William Yin (2017), Michelle Woo (2018), Cynthia Chen (2020), and Colin B. Speaker (2021).

“Ambika is an impressive and accomplished young woman who represents all that Greenwich High School offers,” Greenwich High School Principal Ralph Mayo said. “To be awarded this highest nationwide honor is a true testament to her hard work, dedication, and determination that permeates throughout our building.”

Robert O’Donnell, Principal of Wilton High School said the entire Wilton High School community is very proud of Lukas and all that he has accomplished.

"He arrived at WHS as an academic and artistic prodigy and continued to deepen his skills and intellect through our rigorous high school program," O'Donnell said. "I have observed Lukas in numerous classes where he instinctively makes connections between history, languages, and culture and raises the bar for learning.

Lukas is a fantastic, humble, kind student who radiates curiosity and positivity in all aspects of our school. We congratulate Lukas and his wonderful family on this well-deserved achievement."

Both students will be honored later this summer.

