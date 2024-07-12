New Assistant Principal Named At Parker School In Greenwich

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced David Cheris's appointment as Parkway School's assistant principal.

Cheris will assist Principal Mary Grandville in supporting the entire Parkway community, aiding in the development and achievement of school goals and objectives while advocating on behalf of all students.

He replaces Matthew Cerruto, who was named assistant principal of Western Middle School at the end of the school year.

“Mr. David Cheris has a wealth of experience as an educator that impressed the interview committee,” Jones said. “He is a dedicated, creative, and passionate leader who will help guide students, staff, and families through their academic and social experiences at Parkway School.”

For the past 16 years, Cheris has been a school administrator and teacher. He most recently held the position of coordinator of special programs, K-5, for Watertown Public Schools since 2023, where he supervised a team of Special Education teachers, social workers, and paraprofessionals.

“Greenwich has a great reputation as a welcoming community, and I am very excited to be included as a member of the Parkway School family,” Cheris said.

Cheris holds a bachelor’s in theater arts from the University at Albany - State University of New York, a master’s in teaching childhood and special education from Fordham University, and a master’s in teacher leadership and an educational leadership Sixth-Year certificate from Quinnipiac University.

