'Targeted' Greenwich Resident Carjacked By Pair Of Armed Men, Police Say

The incident occurred in Greenwich around 10 a.m., Sunday, July 14, in the area of Clapboard Ridge Road and Khakum Wood Road.

According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police, the victim was approaching the front gate at Khakum Wood Road when a dark-colored sedan pulled up behind him.

Two men, both possibly Black or Hispanic, wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts, exited their vehicle and displayed what appeared to be a handgun. They then stole the victim’s cell phone and his BMW M3, Smyth said.

There is no evidence of any shots being fired.

"The victim in this incident was specifically targeted while he was traveling out of state and was not chosen at random by the perpetrators," Smyth said.

He added that the suspects followed the victim back to Greenwich and committed this crime.

The last known location of the suspect’s and victim’s vehicle was in Yonkers, New York.

Smyth said there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

