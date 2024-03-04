Stratford Man Charged In Greenwich With DUI For Sleeping Behind The Wheel, Driving On Sidewalk

Adian Ricardo Pryce, age 37, of Stratford, was charged on Friday, March 1 after Greenwich Police responded to reports of a driver asleep in his vehicle in the roadway.

Capt. John Slusarz of the Greenwich Police said when officers arrived they stopped a dark-colored Lexus sedan driving with the passenger wheels on the sidewalk on Valley Road.

A check of Pryce's record showed he was driving on an expired registration and officers said he was slurring his words, had bloodshot eyes, and was unable to focus or answer questions. He also failed a field sobriety test, Slusarz said.

Pryce was charged with:

Failure to renew registration

DUI

Failure to drive in the proper lane

He was released on a $300 bond.

