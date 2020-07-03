Property Brothers Home Listed For Sale In Greenwich

A Fairfield County home that was featured in an episode of the HGTV series "Property Brothers," is on the market.

The Greenwich home, at 64 Richland Road, was the star of a 2016 episode of the show when Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott renovated the 1920s home, said, Linna Yuen of Coldwell Banker.

During the renovation, the "brothers" updated the home for a modern lifestyle while maintaining its early 20th-century architectural charm.

Yuen said the Property Brothers focused on the sitting room, dining room, kitchen, and the powder room; then in 2018, the homeowners added a spacious living room and large master suite, maintaining the historic yet modernized style.

The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Colonial was listed for $975,000 on Wednesday, July 1 by Yuen.

