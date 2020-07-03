Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Severe Weather Alert: Strong Thunderstorms With Damaging Wind Gusts Will Sweep Through Area
Real Estate

Property Brothers Home Listed For Sale In Greenwich

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Greenwich home renovated for an episode of the 'Property Brothers' has hit the market in Fairfield County.
A Greenwich home renovated for an episode of the 'Property Brothers' has hit the market in Fairfield County. Photo Credit: Coldwell Banker

A Fairfield County home that was featured in an episode of the HGTV series "Property Brothers," is on the market.

The Greenwich home, at 64 Richland Road, was the star of a 2016 episode of the show when Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott renovated the 1920s home, said, Linna Yuen of Coldwell Banker.

During the renovation, the "brothers" updated the home for a modern lifestyle while maintaining its early 20th-century architectural charm. 

Yuen said the Property Brothers focused on the sitting room, dining room, kitchen, and the powder room; then in 2018, the homeowners added a spacious living room and large master suite, maintaining the historic yet modernized style. 

The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Colonial was listed for $975,000 on Wednesday, July 1 by Yuen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Greenwich Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.