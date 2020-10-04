Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Missing Brookfield Woman Found In Shelton After Monroe Police Issue Silver Alert

Zak Failla
Elizabeth Schwartz Photo Credit: Monroe Police Department

A missing woman who prompted a Silver Alert in Fairfield County has been located, police said.

The Silver Alert was issued on Thursday, April 9, for Brookfield resident Elizabeth Schwartz, whose vehicle was found abandoned in Monroe by police officers early in the day.

The alert stated that she had last been seen at the Howe Market in Shelton wearing dark pants, a pink long sleeve sweatshirt and a tan beach-style hat.

At the time of her disappearance, police said that Schwartz’s family feared she was potentially in medical distress.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, police said that they had located Schwartz, who was found in good health.

“Elizabeth has been found!,” the Monroe Police Department posted on Facebook. “We like to thank the Derby Police Department, the Shelton Police Department and everyone else who assisted in this situation.”

