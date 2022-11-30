Greenwich Man Robbed Of Electronics During A Distraction-Type Larceny, Police Say

Police are investigating a distraction-type larceny in which a handgun was displayed in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Greenwich around 12:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 25.

According to Greenwich Police, the victim, employed locally, purchased electronics from a downtown business. The victim was followed back to his place of business, where a man identified as Oscar Arce-Runza, age 31, address unavailable, stopped and asked him for directions.

While the victim was speaking with Arce-Runza, a second person entered the victim's vehicle and took the newly purchased electronics, police said.

Police said when confronted by the victim, one of the suspects displayed what appeared to be a handgun. The suspects fled the scene. The victim was not harmed.

On Monday, Nov. 28, Greenwich Police were informed that the vehicle used by the suspects was just involved in a robbery incident in New York and was currently traveling into Connecticut on I-95, police said.

Greenwich Police officers spotted the car and conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-95 near the town border with Stamford. The vehicle's operator was identified as Arce-Runza, and he was also identified as being part of the distraction larceny, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with a number of motor-vehicle violations and held on a $100,000 bond, police said.

An arrest warrant is pending for Arca-Runza for his involvement in the distraction larceny, police added.

The department said it is still seeking to identify the second suspect. The only description is that he was a tall, possibly Hispanic man.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact the Greenwich Police Department via the confidential lines - 203-622-3333 or TIPS@greenwichct.org, or to speak with a detective, call 203-622-8004.

The frequency of distraction larcenies increases during the holiday shopping period and is warning residents to be aware of the surroundings, the department said.

Police did not provide information on where the incident took place.

