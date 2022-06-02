Greenwich Bank Robbery Suspect Surrenders To Police

A man wanted for the robbery of a Fairfield County bank turned himself in to police one day after his wanted photo was plastered everywhere by the media.

Joseph Heffner, aka “JC”, age 42, of Greenwich, surrendered to Greenwich Police at 11 am Thursday, June 2, after learning that there was a warrant for his arrest.

On the morning of Wednesday, May 11, Heffner allegedly entered the M&T Bank in Cos Cob and demanded money, Capt. Mark Zuccerella said.

No weapon was displayed, and he made off with less than $5,000, Zuccerella added.

Chief James Heavey commended the officers and detectives who worked so diligently on the case to bring it to a successful conclusion. He also expressed his thanks to the press and social media outlets who were instrumental in getting information out to the public, Zuccerella added.

Heffner is being held on a $500,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, June 3.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.