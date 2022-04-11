Contact Us
Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT
Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT

Breaking News: Worker Killed After Truck Crash In Fairfield County
News

ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Greenwich

Nicole Valinote
The Greenwich Metro-North station
The Greenwich Metro-North station Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Authorities have identified the man who was fatally struck by a Metro-North train in Fairfield County over the weekend.

The man was hit by a westbound train at the Greenwich Metro-North station at about 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, MTA previously announced. 

MTA Police have identified the man as 26-year-old Tyrell Kelvin Grant, of Manhattan, according to an update from MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan on Monday, April 11.

Police are investigating the incident as non-accidental and non-criminal in nature, MTA said.

