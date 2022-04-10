Person Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Greenwich, MTA Reports

An investigation is underway after a person was fatally struck by a Metro-North train in the region.

A pedestrian on the tracks in Fairfield County at the Greenwich Metro-North station was struck by the westbound train at about 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, according to MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan.

The pedestrian was believed to be a man who was about 25 years old, the MTA reported. His identity has not yet been released.

The MTA Police Department is working to determine the cause of the incident.

The New Haven Line trains are experiencing delays of up to 10 to 15 minutes due to the incident, MTA said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.