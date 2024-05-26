New Assistant Principal Named At Middle School In Greenwich

In an announcement on Friday, May 24, Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Toni Jones revealed that Matthew Cerruto will be the new assistant principal at Western Middle School, effective Monday, July 1.

Cerruto will take the position after serving as interim assistant principal since Wednesday, March 13. Before that, he spent two years as the assistant principal of the Parkway School in Greenwich.

"Mr. Matthew Cerruto is a dedicated administrator who immediately proved himself to be a valuable member of Western Middle School’s administration team, complementing Principal Suzanne Coyne and Assistant Principal Erin Montague perfectly,” Jones said of Cerruto.

She added, "GPS senior administrators, teachers, and parents on the interview committee were impressed with his passion and ability to cultivate relationships, ensuring students and families feel supported during the educational journey. His time at Parkway School was impactful for all students.”

Cerruto said he is excited to take on the role.

"During my time as interim assistant principal at Western Middle School, I have had the privilege of working alongside a highly skilled and dedicated team of educators who consistently prioritize the needs of students," he said, adding, "I am eager to continue fostering strong relationships and accelerating excellence at WMS.”

In addition to his time in Greenwich, Cerruto also worked at Stamford Public Schools between 2005 and 2022 as a teacher leader for student support at Julia A. Stark Elementary School, where he also taught physical education and health.

