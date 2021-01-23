High-Speed Pursuit In Fairfield County Ends With Driver's Arrest, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested in Fairfield County after taking engaging the police in a high-speed pursuit.

Nassau County resident Jax Bateau, age 22, of Elmont, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 18, after Greenwich Police officers spotted a car speeding on Sound Beach Avenue around 2:40 a.m., said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

The vehicle then pulled into the Sunoco gas station on Arcadia Road but quickly left after seeing the police officers and fled south on Park Avenue at a high rate of speed, and ran a red light at the intersection of Park Avenue and Lockwood Avenue, Zuccerella said.

Officers attempted to pull over the driver, but he sped off toward Tod’s Drift Way with no front headlight lit, causing officers to lose sight of the vehicle.

Officers broke off pursuit, but again spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Keofferam Road and Sound Beach Avenue, police said, and apprehended Bataeau.

Following his arrest, Bateau was charged with engaging in a police pursuit, reckless driving, running a stop sign, driving without lights and driving without a valid license.

Bail was set at $2,500, and Bateau was released after posting a $250 bond.

