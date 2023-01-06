Duo Nabbed With 2 Kilos Of Fentanyl In Greenwich, Police Say

Two men were nabbed with more than two kilos of fentanyl after police in Fairfield County received word of a buy going down in the area.

The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Exit 5 off I-95.

The Greenwich Police Department Narcotics Section received information that two men may be traveling to Greenwich from Massachusetts to sell approximately two kilograms of fentanyl, said Capt. Mark Zuccerella of the Greenwich Police.

Detectives set up surveillance and located the suspect's vehicle. The detective's surveillance of the vehicle and the two men within led to the detention and subsequent arrest of the two occupants, Zuccerella said.

The two arrested included Daniel Alexis, age 29, and Omar Mateo, age 31, both of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Both men were charged with:

Sale of more than one ounce of fentanyl

Conspiracy of sale of more than one ounce of fentanyl

The fentanyl was packaged in two separate blocks, weighing 1.06kg and 1.08kg (4.7 pounds total). A small sample of the substance was tested, resulting in a presumptive positive result for fentanyl, Zuccerella said.

Both arrestees were issued a court-set bond of $250,000. Alexis and Mateo could not post their bond and were transported to Stamford Superior Court. Their first court appearance is set for Friday, Jan. 20.

Zuccerella said the department works with the city's Department of Health in educating the public about the risk of fentanyl in an effort to lower overdoses in Greenwich.

To report drug-related incidents or any criminal activity, please contact Greenwich Police via its confidential channels; TIPS@greenwichct.org or 203-622-3333.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.