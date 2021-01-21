CT Man Sentenced For Dealing Fentanyl

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 77 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release for distributing fentanyl.

Tylon Hicks, age 44, of Hartford, was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 20, by U.S. District Michael P. Shea, said John H. Durham, U.S. States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in August 2019, the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force received information that Tylon Hicks’ brother, Troy Hicks, was involved in the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, investigators engaged a cooperating source to purchase fentanyl from Troy Hicks. Troy Hicks instructed the source to meet him at a restaurant in East Hartford to complete the transaction.

Troy Hicks and Tylon Hicks were arrested after they arrived together at the meeting location and a search of Tylon Hicks turned up more than 48 grams of fentanyl.

Investigators also found another 103 dose bags of fentanyl and approximately three grams of cocaine in the vehicle they arrived in.

Hicks has a criminal history that dates to 1993, and he was on parole for a felony drug conviction when he committed the latest offense.

He has been detained since his arrest on Friday, Oct. 9, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Troy Hicks pleaded guilty to drug and firearm offenses and awaits sentencing.

