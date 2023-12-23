Overcast 38°

Nearly $14K In Losses After 20-Year-Old Burglarizes Greenwich Business, Police Say

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at a Connecticut business that left its owner out thousands of dollars.

Mohegan Vape Shop and Cigar in Greenwich.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Marcos Scott, of New Haven, surrendered to Greenwich Police on an open warrant Tuesday, Dec. 19, in connection with the alleged burglary.

Investigators said Scott and another person broke into the Mohegan Vape Shop and Cigar, located on East Putnam Avenue, on Tuesday, July 18.

The owner told police that between the stolen and damaged property, the break-in cost them $13,700.

Scott is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and larceny.

He was unable to post his $50,000 bond and was held at the Greenwich Police Department headquarters. 

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. 

