Nearly $14K In Losses After 20-Year-Old Burglarizes Greenwich Business, Police Say

Marcos Scott, of New Haven, surrendered to Greenwich Police on an open warrant Tuesday, Dec. 19, in connection with the alleged burglary.

Investigators said Scott and another person broke into the Mohegan Vape Shop and Cigar, located on East Putnam Avenue, on Tuesday, July 18.

The owner told police that between the stolen and damaged property, the break-in cost them $13,700.

Scott is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and larceny.

He was unable to post his $50,000 bond and was held at the Greenwich Police Department headquarters.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

